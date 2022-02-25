Reuters: Biden’s Fed nominees in limbo after Republican vote boycott

Reuters, February 15, 2022, Biden’s Fed nominees in limbo after Republican vote boycott
US Senate action on President Joe Biden’s five nominees to the Federal Reserve stalled Tuesday after Republicans boycotted a key vote over objections to Sarah Bloom Raskin, the White House’s pick to be the central bank’s Wall Street regulator.
Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown delayed a vote on the slate, which includes Fed Chair Jerome Powell, after none of the 12 Republicans showed up for a scheduled vote Tuesday afternoon.