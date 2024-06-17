Bloomberg: Richest New Jersey Neighborhood Dealt Blow In Cheap-Housing Spat

Bloomberg, June 5, 2024, Richest New Jersey Neighborhood Dealt Blow In Cheap-Housing Spat
The wealthy township of Millburn, New Jersey, has lost a key battle in its fight to stop 75 affordable apartments from being built on the town dump.
Home to Short Hills, the state’s richest ZIP code, Millburn had bet on convincing a court that the downtown site is toxic and would segregate low-income families from the rest of its residents.
Instead, a court-appointed special master is recommending the development go forward as the township had originally planned. Millburn agreed to the site three years ago to satisfy New Jersey requirements for each town to build affordable homes, only to backtrack.