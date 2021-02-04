Bollyinside: Reinvestment Coalition Says Evidence Indicates Unequal Access to Business Support Banking Services for Minorities

Some new research from National Coalition for Community Reinvestment (NCRC) appears to validate some of the fears of many loan advocates amid coronavirus-related recovery efforts: inequality in access to useful banking services.

The latest report, released on Tuesday, February 2, builds on previous NRC research documenting lending discrimination in the Paycheque Protection Program – and as we saw last summer, there have been documented examples of small minority-owned businesses in Northeast Ohio facing more challenges when it comes to securing PPP funding over others.

The latest NRC research includes survey results sent to 938 small business owners in nine metropolitan areas between October 23 and December 29 of last year. The results indicate that black and Latino business owners had less access to bank assistance, not just to get stimulus money, but to do things like change the terms of outstanding loans and credit card debts. credit.

 

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

