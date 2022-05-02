fbpx

Bond Hill Market Groundbreaking

Roughly three years ago, NCRC members in Cincinnati met to discuss the pressing needs facing LMI communities and how the various community benefits agreements might provide some level of support.

The group identified food insecurity as the number one project they would undertake. First Financial Bank was identified as the appropriate partner and after several meetings with bank staff the project received approval.

Upon receiving approval, NCRC and Community Economic Advancement Initiatives (CEAI), based in Cincinnati, went to work. After many starts and stops related to plans, drawings, permits as well as the challenges of the pandemic, the groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday, April 20. The event was attended by the Vice – Mayor of Cincinnati, Hamilton County Commissioners, First Financial, NCRC,  as well as other local partners, community members and city council representatives.

 

NCRC has begun the process of identifying other local projects throughout First Financial’s footprint. Currently, plans are underway to replicate a similar process with other banks that have community benefits agreements.

