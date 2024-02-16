fbpx

Boston.com: ‘We Need Housing’: Healey Tells Milton To Approve Multifamily Zoning

By / / On Our Radar / 1 minute of reading

Boston.com, February 14, 2024, ‘We Need Housing’: Healey Tells Milton To Approve Multifamily Zoning

Gov. Maura Healey is urging voters in Milton to vote yes during a special town election, which was rescheduled from Tuesday to Wednesday due to the letdown snowstorm. The town-wide vote will determine if Milton’s zoning bylaws will change to be compliant with the state’s MBTA Communities Act, a 2021 law that requires communities near transit lines to change zoning to allow for more multifamily units.

In December, Milton approved the zoning bylaws change during a Special Town Meeting, but a petition with about 3,000 signatures gives voters another chance to make their voices heard on the changes. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from NCRC

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top

Start typing and press enter to search