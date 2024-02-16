Boston.com: ‘We Need Housing’: Healey Tells Milton To Approve Multifamily Zoning

Boston.com, February 14, 2024, ‘We Need Housing’: Healey Tells Milton To Approve Multifamily Zoning
Gov. Maura Healey is urging voters in Milton to vote yes during a special town election, which was rescheduled from Tuesday to Wednesday due to the letdown snowstorm. The town-wide vote will determine if Milton’s zoning bylaws will change to be compliant with the state’s MBTA Communities Act, a 2021 law that requires communities near transit lines to change zoning to allow for more multifamily units.
In December, Milton approved the zoning bylaws change during a Special Town Meeting, but a petition with about 3,000 signatures gives voters another chance to make their voices heard on the changes.