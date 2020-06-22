General Counsel
bblower@ncrc.org 202.383.7706
Brad Blower joined NCRC as its General Counsel in June 2020. Over the course of his career, he has worked as an advocate on civil rights and consumer protection issues with the federal government and in the nonprofit and private sectors.
Prior to NCRC, Brad was the Vice President for Consumer Practices at American Express, overseeing the company’s compliance with fair lending and consumer protection laws, including servicing as the fair lending officer. Before that he was General Counsel at HopeLoan Port, an innovative nonprofit web portal solution that connected homeowners in distress with their mortgage servicers and credit counselors after the meltdown of the mortgage market. He also worked as Counsel at the national civil rights law firm of Relman & Colfax, an Assistant Director at the Federal Trade Commission and a trial attorney at the Department of Justice. In all these roles, he brought stakeholders together to combat discriminatory and predatory lending practices. Earlier in his career, he lived in Dunedin, New Zealand with his wife, and was as a visiting legal scholar at the University of Otago Law School. He enjoys hiking, running, travel and reading.
He is a graduate of Duke Law School and Yale University.