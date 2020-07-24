Breitbart: Mnuchin, Carranza take fire during House hearing on PPP

Breitbart, July 17, 2020: Mnuchin, Carranza take fire during House hearing on PPP
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Small Business Administrator Jovita Carranza found themselves on the defensive at times over the implementation of the Payroll Protection Program during the House Small Business Committee hearing Friday.
Democrats complained about why more funds from the program did not go to underserved communities. Maryland Rep. Kweisi Mfume said his district, the most diverse in the state, received less than 3% of PPP funds. He argued banks and other borrowing institutions with a history of ethnic discrimination were put in charge of doling out the loans.