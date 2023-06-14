Brookings: What Community Factors Are Helping—Or Hurting—Black Health And Well-Being? We Want To Hear From You.

Brookings, May 18, 2023, What Community Factors Are Helping—Or Hurting—Black Health And Well-Being? We Want To Hear From You.
Based on existing data, Brookings has plotted the locations of some of the community assets3 in Howard County and Baltimore County in Maryland and Spalding County and Forsyth County in Georgia.
If you live in one of these counties, we would like to hear from you. What did we miss? How do these organizations and resources work where you live? How do these resources impact your sense of health and well-being? Please check out the interactive map below and fill out this reference form to share your thoughts.