Build Healthy Places Network: Why the Community Reinvestment Act is a Critical Tool for Building Healthier Communities

By / February 5, 2021 / In the News

Building Healthy Places Network, February 3, 2021, Why the Community Reinvestment Act is a Critical Tool for Building Healthier Communities

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to illustrate the stark connections between wealth and health. This is especially apparent in historically redlined neighborhoods that endure a higher prevalence of COVID-19 risk factors. Hospitals and banks have analogous mandates to community commitment, including addressing health and wealth disparities that are ever more evident during COVID.

Renae A. Badruzzaman, Program Manager at Build Healthy Places Network, interviews Karen Kali, Senior Program Manager at National Community Reinvestment Coalition, about the opportunities the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) provides for banks, hospitals and community development practitioners to work in tandem to tackle health and wealth inequities.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: