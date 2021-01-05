Built In Colorado: How to Diversify Your Team, Regardless of Location

Built In Colorado, December 16, How to Diversify Your Team, Regardless of Location
For companies struggling to recruit a diverse group of candidates, relying on the same hiring pipelines they’ve always used won’t suddenly yield new results. This is a clear issue in Denver, according to Greenhouse’s Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Jamie Adasi.
Citing numbers for the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, Adasi points out that the diversity problem in the city of Denver is only exacerbated by growing rates of gentrification. So, what can companies do to attract and retain diverse talent in what is perceived to be a homogenous landscape?
“The problem often isn’t with having a diverse-enough pool,” Adasi said, “But rather, our hesitancies in doing the work to meet people where they already are.”