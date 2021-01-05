Built In Colorado: How to Diversify Your Team, Regardless of Location

By / January 5, 2021 / In the News

Built In Colorado, December 16, How to Diversify Your Team, Regardless of Location

For companies struggling to recruit a diverse group of candidates, relying on the same hiring pipelines they’ve always used won’t suddenly yield new results. This is a clear issue in Denver, according to Greenhouse’s Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Jamie Adasi.

Citing numbers for the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, Adasi points out that the diversity problem in the city of Denver is only exacerbated by growing rates of gentrification. So, what can companies do to attract and retain diverse talent in what is perceived to be a homogenous landscape?

“The problem often isn’t with having a diverse-enough pool,” Adasi said, “But rather, our hesitancies in doing the work to meet people where they already are.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: