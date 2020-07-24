Business Insider: A California man got nearly $9 million in coronavirus relief loans through fraud and spent ‘hundreds of thousands’ on gambling, prosecutors say

Business Insider, July 17, 2020: A California man got nearly $9 million in coronavirus relief loans through fraud and spent ‘hundreds of thousands’ on gambling, prosecutors say
A California man was arrested Thursday and charged with lying on his applications to receive nearly $9 million of coronavirus relief loans — and then spending “hundreds of thousands of dollars in fraudulently obtained loan proceeds” at gambling establishments.
According to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office in central California, 40-year-old Andrew Marnell got the money through applications on behalf of different companies, where he made false and misleading statements about their payroll expenses and operations. Prosecutors said he used fake and altered documents, as well as aliases, to support those fraudulent applications.