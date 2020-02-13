Business Insider: ‘Being poor in America is a full-time job’: The astronomical cost of banking while poor

Being poor in America is a full-time job. The commutes of poor Americans are often longer than those of middle-class Americans. Buying less expensive, low-quality products — say, a cheap pair of boots with cardboard soles — often results in a larger outlay of money over time than a slightly more expensive and higher quality item. And anyone who’s read Linda Tirado’s polemic “Hand to Mouth: Living in Bootstrap America” knows that this country is literally rigged against the poor.

