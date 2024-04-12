fbpx

Business Insider: Miami Shows How A New Kind Of Gentrification Is Coming To US Cities

Business Insider, April 9, 2024, Miami Shows How A New Kind Of Gentrification Is Coming To US Cities

The problem will likely get worse as the impacts of warming temperatures, rising sea levels, and more extreme storms worsen — and as millennials, who are concerned about climate risks, grow as a share of homebuyers. And Miami is far from alone — coastal flooding, extreme heat, and other climate-related weather events are affecting cities across the country.

But in many US cities, lower-income and predominantly Black neighborhoods are in areas with less tree cover, higher temperatures, and a greater risk of flooding. Black residents of Southeastern states are more likely to live in places impacted by excessive heat, flooding, and hurricanes, an analysis from McKinsey found in 2023.

