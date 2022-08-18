Call for 2023 Just Economy Conference Session Ideas

Add your voice and expertise to the 2023 Just Economy Conference. The conference takes place March 29-30, 2023, in Washington, DC, and is preceded by NCRC’s member-only Hill Day on March 28.
This is the national event for community, business, foundation, policy and government leaders who want a nation that not only promises but delivers opportunities for all Americans to build wealth and live well. National and local luminaries, visionaries and changemakers gather to network, share ideas, learn and ask hard questions to chart out a better future.
Along with keynote speakers and conversations on the main stage, the conference includes a wide range of conversational sessions and workshops.
What do you want to talk about? Whose voices do you want to include? What new ideas, best practices or insights can you share?
We generally favor conversations and interaction, but workshops designed to instruct and convey best practices are also welcome.
We’re inviting you now: tell us what you want to talk about, and who you want to participate in the discussion.
Click here for more information and to submit your proposal.