Call for 2025 Just Economy Conference Session Ideas

Add your voice and expertise to the 2025 Just Economy Conference. The conference takes place March 26-27 in Washington, DC, and is preceded by NCRC’s member-only Hill Day on March 25.
This is the national event for community, business, foundation, policy and government leaders who want a nation that not only promises but delivers opportunities for all Americans to build wealth and live well. National and local leaders, visionaries and changemakers gather to learn, ask hard questions, network and share ideas on how to make a Just Economy a national priority and a local reality.
Along with keynote speakers and conversations on the main stage, the conference includes a wide range of breakout sessions and workshops.
What do you want to talk about? Whose voices do you want to include? What new ideas, best practices or insights can you share from your work and experience?
We generally favor conversations and interaction, but workshops designed to instruct and convey best practices are also welcome.
We’re inviting you now: pitch your session ideas. Tell us what you want to talk about, and who you want to include in the discussion. Click here for more information and to submit your proposal. For additional information about the session submission process, watch this webinar from our 2023 call for submissions and register here for our 2024 webinar on August 13 at 2pm EST.