Call for Submissions: Speak at the 2021 Just Economy Conference

From May 5-14, advocates, allies, practitioners and funders will be coming together for the Just Economy Sessions as part of NCRC’s Just Economy Conference. Together, we’ll share ideas, learn and ask hard questions to chart out a new path. We’re inviting you now: what conversations do you want to lead? What new ideas can you bring to the table to help us imagine and create a just economy?
Submit your ideas here: https://ncrc.submittable.com/submit/183437/2021-just-economy-conference-call-for-sessions
In broad brushstrokes, we need your voice to talk about:
- How can we make upward mobility attainable for all?
- How can we make sure everyone gets a comfortable and affordable home?
- How can we ensure that everyone gets a fair shot at financial security?
- Life is local. How can we make sure local communities thrive?
- How can we ensure that everyone earns enough to pay for life’s necessities?
- How can we ensure universal access to great healthcare?
- How can we ensure all children have access to great public schools?
- How can we ensure individuals own their personal data, control who has access to it and are treated fairly by anyone who does?
- America has the highest incarceration rate of all industrialized nations. How can we realize a new goal: the lowest rate?
- How can we build a trusted, inclusive and accessible democracy, the foundation on which a just economy is built?
Be sure to include a clear title and description, suggestions for a moderator and speakers, and a plan to engage a virtual audience. All speakers receive free entry into the full Just Economy Conference.
Last week, NCRC announced that it’s annual flagship event – the Just Economy Conference – will be held online from May 3-4, with programming before and after.
The Just Economy Sessions will be the post-conference programming. The sessions were started in 2020 as a way to provide our already-developed 2020 conference programming after the coronavirus required us to cancel the in-person event. One benefit of going virtual was our ability to make this valuable content available to more people around the country than could ever squeeze into an in-person meeting space.
Our past sessions have included a conversation between creator of “The 1619 Project” Nikole Hannah-Jones and NCRC CEO Jesse Van Tol discussing the renewed push for reparations and other strategies to repair the harm cause by White supremacy, and a COVID-19 response and recovery session that showcased experienced housing counselors sharing what they learned from the Great Recession recovery and how it applies today.
Prior to the conference, NCRC will host an Advocacy Week from April 26-30 that will involve meetings with Senators and Representatives to discuss a wide array of policy issues that affect all Americans, but especially have an impact on low- and moderate-income communities and communities of color.
If you have ideas for potential session topics or would like to plan a panel or discussion around your interests and expertise, submit your ideas by Friday, February 5.
The Just Economy Conference is the national event for community, policy, government, business and foundation leaders working toward a just economy that not only promises but delivers to all Americans opportunities to build wealth and live well. Participants typically include a mix of cabinet secretaries, members of Congress, top-tier policy makers, racial and social justices leaders and field experts.
