Call for Submissions: Speak at the 2022 Just Economy Conference

Submit your session ideas now!
As we plan to return to an in-person Just Economy Conference, what conversations do you want to lead? What new ideas can you bring to the table to help us imagine and create a just economy? What topics are most critical as we continue to deal with an economy ravaged by a global pandemic.
From June 13-15, advocates, allies, practitioners and funders will be coming together for NCRC’s Just Economy Conference in Washington, DC. Together, we’ll share ideas, learn and ask hard questions to chart out a new path. We’re inviting you now: tell us what you want to hear and talk about.
Submit your ideas here: http://www.cvent.com/c/abstracts/1b0c2489-d907-4909-aebc-17104dda20ed
In broad brushstrokes, we need your voice to talk about:
- How can we make upward mobility attainable for all?
- How can we make sure everyone gets a comfortable and affordable home?
- How can we ensure that everyone gets a fair shot at financial security?
- Life is local. How can we make sure local communities thrive?
- How can we ensure that everyone earns enough to pay for life’s necessities?
- How can we ensure universal access to great healthcare?
- How can we ensure all children have access to great public schools?
- How can we ensure individuals own their personal data, control who has access to it and are treated fairly by anyone who does?
- America has the highest incarceration rate of all industrialized nations. How can we realize a new goal: the lowest rate?
- How can we build a trusted, inclusive and accessible democracy, the foundation on which a just economy is built?
Be sure to include a clear title and description, suggestions for a moderator and speakers, and a plan to engage the audience. All speakers receive free entry into the full Just Economy Conference.
Check out last year’s sessions here for inspiration.
If you have ideas for potential session topics or would like to plan a panel or discussion around your interests and expertise, submit your ideas by Friday, February 4.
The Just Economy Conference is the national event for community, policy, government, business and foundation leaders working toward a just economy that not only promises but delivers to all Americans opportunities to build wealth and live well. Participants typically include a mix of cabinet secretaries, members of Congress, top-tier policymakers, racial and social justices leaders and field experts.
For more information and to register, visit: ncrc.org/conference/
To discuss sponsorship opportunities, contact Sabrina Terry, sterry@ncrc.org.