fbpx

Can Raleigh and Durham avoid past development mistakes as they grow?

By / January 7, 2022 / In the News

News Deal, December 15, 2021, Can Raleigh And Durham Avoid Past Development Mistakes As They Grow?

Downtown Durham and Raleigh have seen significant public and private investment. But the new high rises, office buildings and condos are a double-edged sword. As the tax base grew, so did property owners’ assessments and tax bills, often with their land value outpacing the value of their longtime family home. Rents rose, too. And some renters were displaced altogether as once-affordable rentals were sold or redeveloped.

“One of our biggest issues is racial wealth inequality,” said Adam Rust, a senior policy adviser of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition who lives in Durham.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: