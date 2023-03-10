Candy’s Dirt: Dallas Program Aims To Protect Neighborhoods Against Displacement, But Hurdles Make It Hard For Seniors

Candy’s Dirt, March 7, 2023, Dallas Program Aims To Protect Neighborhoods Against Displacement, But Hurdles Make It Hard For Seniors
The City of Dallas Housing and Homelessness Solutions Committee heard a progress report last week on the “Dallas Anti-Displacement Toolkit” from James Armstrong and Stephanie Champion of Builders of Hope. The team is building affordable homes in West Dallas and doing extensive research on gentrification and displacement throughout the city.
About 18 local neighborhoods will be selected for “deep-dive case studies” to develop data on various stages of gentrification and displacement.
Dallas underwent extensive gentrification between 2000 and 2013, according to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, Champion said.
“We know that residential displacement is a pressing concern in neighborhoods throughout our city,” she said. “We know that displacement prevention was one of 11 specific recommendations that came out of the racial equity audit of the Comprehensive Housing Policy. We know we need to act now, but we want to do so intentionally.”