Banking Dive, July 30, 2025, Capital One delivers few details on $265B community plan
Some critics have said the company’s $265 billion figure is misleading. An analysis of Capital One’s plan by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition asserts that it amounts to $5 billion in new lending, investment and grant activity.
In reality, the community benefits plan reflects what both Discover and Capital One were doing prior to the merger, but the $265 billion figure is “meant to make it look really fancy,” said Kevin Hill, a senior policy adviser with the NCRC.
Navarrete said the NCRC’s claim that the $265 billion community benefits plan is not much more than what each company had done before was factually incorrect. Capital One is “the largest provider of bank uncertified accounts in the country, and we’re increasing our role in that space significantly,” Navarrete said. “Whether you look at this quantitatively or qualitatively, this goes well beyond any [community benefits plan] previously negotiated by any organization.”