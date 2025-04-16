Carol Johnson Elected Chair of NCRC Board of Directors

Carol Johnson is now Board Chair of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), after the full Board ratified her nomination in late March.
“I am thrilled to see Carol Johnson take the gavel and help steer NCRC toward continued success,” said Jesse Van Tol, President and CEO of NCRC. “Carol brings years of experience fighting for the rights of the marginalized and a deep familiarity with the needs of our 700-plus NCRC member organizations around the country. Her elevation to Chair simultaneously brings fresh eyes and new energy to our Board, and represents continuity of the bold, steady and shrewd leadership of outgoing Board Chair Bob Dickerson, to whom I was honored to present our William Proxmire Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Just Economy Conference.”
Johnson has held key civil rights leadership roles at local, state and national levels across the past 25 years. She was the founding Executive Director of the Arkansas Fair Housing Commission, which she led under three different governors. She held senior regional leadership roles with both the US Department of Justice and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. She was the first African American to serve as Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for Garland County, Arkansas.
“It is an extraordinary honor to be named Chair of the NCRC Board, an organization at the forefront of advancing economic justice and equity,” said Carol Johnson, NCRC Board Chair. “Receiving the gavel from Bob Dickerson, whose leadership and dedication have been truly inspiring, is humbling. Bob’s tenure has been marked by compassionate advocacy for economic justice and strong, strategic leadership. I look forward to building on the incredible foundation he has laid as we work together to empower communities and create lasting impact for generations to come.”
Johnson’s predecessor, Bob Dickerson, who has chaired the NCRC Board for two separate highly successful terms while also fighting every day to build a brighter economic future for his home town of Birmingham, Alabama, remains a Board member. His leadership was essential as NCRC transitioned its senior leadership team, acquired a new 177,000-square-foot headquarters, overhauled its internal structures and articulated a long-term strategic plan to guide the 35-year-old institution’s future success.
“It has been an honor to serve as Board Chair of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and I am proud to place the gavel in the capable hands of Carol Johnson,” said Bob Dickerson, outgoing Chair of the NCRC Board. “I have full confidence that under Carol’s leadership the organization will continue to thrive and push forward our mission. Carol brings a wealth of experience, vision and a deep commitment to economic equity-qualities that will serve NCRC and the communities we support exceptionally well.”
Photo by Scott Henrichsen.