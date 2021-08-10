CRA Coordinator
202.770.3619 cpetrusz@ncrc.org
Catherine Petrusz joined NCRC in 2021 as a CRA Coordinator and works with NCRC members and banks on community reinvestment campaigns. Before joining NCRC, Catherine was a senior member of the legal team and head of compliance for Self-Help, a national community development financial institution. Catherine is excited to combine her legal and banking background with data analysis to help ensure that the Community Reinvestment Act achieves its original intent. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the UCLA School of Law Program in Public Interest Law and Policy.
