fbpx

Catherine Petrusz

By / August 10, 2021 / About Us

CRA Coordinator
202.770.3619 cpetrusz@ncrc.org

Catherine Petrusz joined NCRC in 2021 as a CRA Coordinator and works with NCRC members and banks on community reinvestment campaigns. Before joining NCRC, Catherine was a senior member of the legal team and head of compliance for Self-Help, a national community development financial institution. Catherine is excited to combine her legal and banking background with data analysis to help ensure that the Community Reinvestment Act achieves its original intent. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the UCLA School of Law Program in Public Interest Law and Policy.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: