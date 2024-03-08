CBS News: 50 Years Of Tax Cuts For The Rich Failed To Trickle Down, Economic Study Says

CBS News, December 17, 2020, 50 Years Of Tax Cuts For The Rich Failed To Trickle Down, Economic Study Says
But the analysis discovered one major change: The incomes of the rich grew much faster in countries where tax rates were lowered. Instead of trickling down to the middle class, tax cuts for the rich may not accomplish much more than help the rich keep more of their riches and exacerbate income inequality, the research indicates.
“Based on our research, we would argue that the economic rationale for keeping taxes on the rich low is weak,” Julian Limberg, a co-author of the study and a lecturer in public policy at King’s College London, said in an email to CBS MoneyWatch. “In fact, if we look back into history, the period with the highest taxes on the rich — the postwar period — was also a period with high economic growth and low unemployment.”