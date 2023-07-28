CBS News: From redlining to blacklining: Englewood organization to fix up abandoned home, sell to first-time homebuyers

CBS News, July 25, 2023, From redlining to blacklining: Englewood organization to fix up abandoned home, sell to first-time homebuyers
An Englewood organization is teaming up with the Cook County Land Bank to tackle decades of neglect and discriminatory practices that blocked Chicagoans from owning homes.
Butler said that a different generation was forced into neighborhoods through redlining. Now, she wants to welcome homebuyers in Englewood through a blacklining grant.
The grant aims to help 10 Black families in Englewood who are first-time homebuyers receive $1,000 to go towards their down payment.