CBS News: Half Of Americans Struggling To Afford Housing, Survey Finds

CBS News, April 8, 2024, Half Of Americans Struggling To Afford Housing, Survey Finds
Many Americans are struggling to keep a roof over their head amid the high cost of housing in the U.S.
About half of homeowners and renters said they have periodically struggled this year to afford their mortgage payment or rent, according to a recent survey from online real estate broker Redfin. To keep up with their housing payments, some homeowners and renters report selling their belongings, picking up overtime shifts, canceling vacations, working a second job and even skipping meals.