fbpx

CBS News: New $23 Million Detroit Housing Project Opens Near Michigan Central

By / / On Our Radar / 1 minute of reading

CBS News, June 11, 2024, New $23 million Detroit Housing Project Opens Near Michigan Central

A new $23 million mixed-use housing project has been completed near the newly renovated Michigan Central.

The Brooke on Bagley is a mixed-use and mixed-income housing development at 2420 Bagley. It consists of 78 apartments, 16 of which are affordable housing units, and more than 2,100 square feet of retail space. 

The building is less than a mile from the newly renovated Michigan Central and, according to the city, will bring ” much-needed affordable housing” to Detroit’s Southwest neighborhood. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from NCRC

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top

Start typing and press enter to search