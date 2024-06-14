CBS News: New $23 Million Detroit Housing Project Opens Near Michigan Central

CBS News, June 11, 2024, New $23 million Detroit Housing Project Opens Near Michigan Central
A new $23 million mixed-use housing project has been completed near the newly renovated Michigan Central.
The Brooke on Bagley is a mixed-use and mixed-income housing development at 2420 Bagley. It consists of 78 apartments, 16 of which are affordable housing units, and more than 2,100 square feet of retail space.
The building is less than a mile from the newly renovated Michigan Central and, according to the city, will bring ” much-needed affordable housing” to Detroit’s Southwest neighborhood.