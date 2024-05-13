CBS News: Oregon Medicaid Patients Get Air Conditioning, Mini Fridges As Climate Change Drives Health Concerns

CBS News, April 29, 2024, Oregon Medicaid Patients Get Air Conditioning, Mini Fridges As Climate Change Drives Health Concerns
At least 20 states, including California, Massachusetts and Washington, already direct billions of Medicaid dollars into programs such as helping homeless people get housing and preparing healthy meals for people with diabetes, according to KFF. Oregon is the first to use Medicaid money explicitly for climate-related costs, part of its five-year, $1.1 billion effort to address social needs, which also includes housing and nutrition benefits.