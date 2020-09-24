Center for Responsible Lending: Higher Mortgage Costs and Reduced Credit Availability Would Result from FHFA Proposed Capital Rule for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Coalition Says

Center for Responsible Lending, September,2,2020, Higher Mortgage Costs and Reduced Credit Availability Would Result from FHFA Proposed Capital Rule for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Coalition Says
Today, the Center for Responsible Lending (CRL) along with a broad coalition representing millions of Americans released its public comment letter critiquing the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s (FHFA) proposed capital rule for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Government Sponsored Enterprises (GSEs) overseen by the FHFA. Fannie and Freddie provide financial backing for about half of all mortgages in America. The amount of capital that the GSEs are required to hold has a major impact on the cost and availability of mortgage credit.