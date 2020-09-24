Center for Responsible Lending: Higher Mortgage Costs and Reduced Credit Availability Would Result from FHFA Proposed Capital Rule for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Coalition Says

By / September 24, 2020 / In the News

Today, the Center for Responsible Lending (CRL) along with a broad coalition representing millions of Americans released its public comment letter critiquing the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s (FHFA) proposed capital rule for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Government Sponsored Enterprises (GSEs) overseen by the FHFA. Fannie and Freddie provide financial backing for about half of all mortgages in America. The amount of capital that the GSEs are required to hold has a major impact on the cost and availability of mortgage credit.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

