CFBP Dismissing Lawsuit Against Capital One Betrays Consumers

In response to reports that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) dismissed its lawsuit against Capital One for defrauding consumers out of more than $2 billion in interest payments on savings accounts, NCRC released the following statement:
“The dismissal action today from the CFPB sends a signal that big corporations can bamboozle consumers and suffer no consequences. The lawsuit would have held Capital One accountable for deceptive practices following their acquisition of ING Direct,” said Jesse Van Tol, President and CEO of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. “Now, as they attempt to buy another bank, the CFPB has let them off the hook and opened the door to future customer abuses. The CFPB was created to protect consumers and today’s dismissal is a betrayal of that mission.”