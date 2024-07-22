CFPB: CFPB Proposes Interpretive Rule To Ensure Workers Know The Costs And Fees Of Paycheck Advance Products

CFPB, July 18, 2024, CFPB Proposes Interpretive Rule to Ensure Workers Know the Costs and Fees of Paycheck Advance Products
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) today proposed an interpretive rule explaining that many paycheck advance products, sometimes marketed as “earned wage” products, are consumer loans subject to the Truth in Lending Act. The guidance will ensure that lenders understand their legal obligations to disclose the costs and fees of these credit products to workers. The CFPB also published a report examining employer-sponsored paycheck advance loans. The report finds that workers using these employer-sponsored products take out an average of 27 such loans per year and that the typical employer-sponsored loan carries an annual percentage rate (APR) over 100%