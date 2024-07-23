CFPB: CFPB Takes Action Against Fifth Third For Wrongfully Triggering Auto Repossessions And Opening Fake Bank Accounts

CFPB, July 9, 2024, CFPB Takes Action Against Fifth Third For Wrongfully Triggering Auto Repossessions And Opening Fake Bank Accounts
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) today took action against repeat offender Fifth Third Bank for a range of illegal activities that would result in the bank paying $20 million in penalties in addition to paying redress to approximately 35,000 harmed consumers, including about 1,000 who had their cars repossessed. Specifically, the CFPB is ordering Fifth Third Bank to pay a $5 million penalty for forcing vehicle insurance onto borrowers who had coverage. The CFPB also filed a proposed court order that would require Fifth Third Bank to pay a $15 million penalty for opening fake accounts in the names of its customers. The proposed court order bans Fifth Third Bank from setting employee sales goals that incentivize fraudulently opening accounts.
“The CFPB has caught Fifth Third Bank illegally loading up auto loan bills with excessive charges, with almost 1,000 families losing their cars to repossession,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “We are ordering the senior executives and board of directors at Fifth Third to clean up these broken business practices or else face further consequences.”