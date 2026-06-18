June 18, 2026, American Banker, CFPB, Fincen Guidance Casts A Pall Over ITIN Lending
Manan Shah, policy advisor at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, said that the advisories are a pretext for “excluding hard-working immigrants from accessing credit.”
“Banks already have to follow strict identification and compliance measures,” he said. “Collecting data on immigration status will only worsen their administrative burden. Banks should not play the role of immigration enforcement. Immigrants should be able to go to their local bank without any fear.”