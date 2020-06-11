Chloe Sabharwal

Conference and Events Manager 
csabharwal@ncrc.org  202-464-2297
Pronouns: She/Her/Hers

Chloe Sabharwal is NCRC’s Conference and Events Manager. In addition to managing the Just Economy Conference and NCRC’s regional summits, she is also responsible for ensuring our events support our organizing work and engage our members. Chloe previously served as NCRC’s Membership and Events Organizer from 2016 through 2019, playing an key role in NCRC’s organizing, membership and conference planning work. She received her B.A. from the University of Maryland, where she majored in Economics and minored in Spanish Language, Business, and Cultures.

