Special Assistant, Chief of Community Finance and Mobility
cmurillo@ncrc.org 202-768-8315
Christa Murillo serves as Special Assistant to the Chief of Community Finance and Mobility. She is bilingual in English and Spanish and a proud native of Kansas City, Missouri. Christa received her bachelor’s degree in modern languages and marketing from the University of Central Missouri. Prior to joining NCRC, Christa worked at the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals in multiple departments including marketing, policy, and chapter support. She has contributed to several annual publications focused on Hispanic homeownership and wealth in the United States. Her expertise includes extensive experience in member engagement, research and project management. Christa is a military spouse, mother, and Poshmark ambassador. Her passions include: ice cream, barbecue, and the Kansas City Chiefs.