Christa Murillo

By / July 13, 2021 / About Us

Special Assistant, Chief of Community Finance and Mobility
cmurillo@ncrc.org 202-768-8315

Christa Murillo serves as Special Assistant to the Chief of Community Finance and Mobility. She is bilingual in English and Spanish and a proud native of Kansas City, Missouri. Christa received her bachelor’s degree in modern languages and marketing from the University of Central Missouri. Prior to joining NCRC, Christa worked at the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals in multiple departments including marketing, policy, and chapter support. She has contributed to several annual publications focused on Hispanic homeownership and wealth in the United States. Her expertise includes extensive experience in member engagement, research and project management. Christa is a military spouse, mother, and Poshmark ambassador. Her passions include: ice cream, barbecue, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

