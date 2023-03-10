Cincinnati WCPO: Terry Horton Is Black. He Says His Property Was Valued $100,000 Lower Because Of His Race.

Cincinnati WCPO, March 3, 2023, Terry Horton Is Black. He Says His Property Was Valued $100,000 Lower Because Of His Race.
Horton contacted the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), which received a report from Cincinnati-based appraisal expert Derrick Mayes. The complaint says Mayes issued a report stating “it is our opinion that some degree of bias is apparent in the reconciliation of values, which fall squarely on the very low end of the value spectrum,” and concluding that “the appraiser was negligent and violated the competency requirement in [Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice] USPAP.”