City Biz: Baltimore Community Lending Raises $3 Million From PNC

City Biz, October 7, 2022, Baltimore Community Lending Raises $3 Million From PNC

PNC Bank, whose parent company is PNC Financial Services Group(NYSE: PNC), took a big step toward increased community lending in 2021, when it pledged $88 billion over a four-year period for a Community Benefits Plan in partnership with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. The nationwide program will provide varied financial support to help low- and moderate-income people and neighborhoods, as well as people and communities of color, rebuild their livelihoods.