Cleveland: Advocacy Organization Says KeyBank’s Lending Record Got Worse In 2022

Cleveland, November 16, 2023, Advocacy Organization Says KeyBank’s Lending Record Got Worse In 2022
The National Community Reinvestment Coalition had already said that KeyBank’s mortgage lending got worse, instead of better, while the two organizations worked together from 2018 to 2021. In a new report released Thursday, the advocacy organization said the trend continued in 2022.
According to NCRC’s report, Black borrowers made up just 2.6% of KeyBank’s home purchase mortgage lending in 2022, down from 3% in 2021. In 2018, 6.5% of KeyBank’s home purchase loans went to Black borrowers.