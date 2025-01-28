CNBC: Banks hit credit card users with higher rates in response to regulation that may never arrive

CNBC, December 3rd, 2024, Banks hit credit card users with higher rates in response to regulation that may never arrive Banks that issue credit cards used by millions of consumers raised interest rates and introduced new fees over the past year in response to an impending regulation that most experts now believe will never take effect.
Synchrony and Bread Financial, which specialize in issuing branded cards for companies including Verizon and JCPenney, have said that the moves were necessary after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced a rule slashing what the industry can charge in late fees.