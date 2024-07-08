fbpx

CNBC: How Thousands Of Americans Got Caught In Fintech’s False Promise And Lost Access To Bank Accounts

CNBC, July 2, 2024, How Thousands Of Americans Got Caught In Fintech’s False Promise And Lost Access To Bank Accounts

When Natasha Craft first got a Yotta banking account in 2021, she loved using it so much she told her friends to sign up.

The app made saving money fun and easy, and Craft, a now 25-year-old FedEx driver from Mishawaka, Indiana, was busy getting her financial life in order and planning a wedding. Craft had her wages deposited directly into a Yotta account and used the startup’s debit card to pay for all her expenses.

The app — which gamifies personal finance with weekly sweepstakes and other flashy features — even occasionally covered some of her transactions.

“There were times I would go buy something and get that purchase for free,” Craft told CNBC.

