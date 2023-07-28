fbpx

CNBC: Less than 5% of U.S. housing supply is accessible to older, disabled Americans. These changes may help

Despite a sizeable elderly and disabled population in the US, there is not enough affordable housing to accommodate those individuals.

About 26% of the US population — or about 61 million people — have a disability, Casey said. At the same time, 1 in 5 Americans will be older than 65 by 2030.

Yet less than 5% of the national housing supply is accessible, Casey said. Moreover, less than 1% of housing is available to wheelchairs.

At a Thursday Senate hearing, experts suggested possible solutions, including updating existing homes and construction of new homes that would be available to people with lower incomes.

