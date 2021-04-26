fbpx

CNBC: ‘Super Bowl of tax reform’: Groups gear up for fight over Biden plan to raise taxes on rich, corporations

By / April 26, 2021 / On Our Radar

CNBC, March 25, 2021, ‘Super Bowl of tax reform’: Groups gear up for fight over Biden plan to raise taxes on rich, corporations

Advocacy groups from across the political spectrum are preparing for an all-out war over President Biden’s coming tax reform proposal.

The plan is expected to include tax increases on wealthier families and corporations as part of Biden’s massive infrastructure proposal.

Conservative groups are planning to pressure some Democratic lawmakers who are facing reelection next year.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: