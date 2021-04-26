CNBC: ‘Super Bowl of tax reform’: Groups gear up for fight over Biden plan to raise taxes on rich, corporations

CNBC, March 25, 2021, ‘Super Bowl of tax reform’: Groups gear up for fight over Biden plan to raise taxes on rich, corporations
Advocacy groups from across the political spectrum are preparing for an all-out war over President Biden’s coming tax reform proposal.
The plan is expected to include tax increases on wealthier families and corporations as part of Biden’s massive infrastructure proposal.
Conservative groups are planning to pressure some Democratic lawmakers who are facing reelection next year.