CNBC: They went bust in the Great Recession. Now, in their 80s, the pandemic took their jobs

CNBC, February 6, 2021, They went bust in the Great Recession. Now, in their 80’s the pandemic took their jobs
Unemployed seniors typically have more trouble finding new jobs than younger workers. That may present financial challenges. Dan and Grace supplemented Social Security with job income.
They’re among thousands of older Americans pushed out of work since the spring. The COVID recession has sidelined many of them for long stretches — making it harder to get another job at an age that makes employers already be less inclined to hire them.
Two million people over age 55 were unemployed in January, according to an analysis of federal data published by the AARP Public Policy Institute. They accounted for roughly 1 in 5 jobless Americans.