CNN: Black buyers are getting squeezed out of the hot housing market

CNN, May 23, 2022, Black buyers are getting squeezed out of the hot housing market

The market is pricing out first-time homebuyers of all backgrounds, but Black buyers face even bigger barriers.

Black applicants were denied home loans at a much higher rate than other groups, according to a Zillow analysis of data from the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act. Nearly 20% of Black applicants were denied a mortgage in 2020 compared to 10% of White applicants. Credit history was the most common reason given to Black applicants for being denied.

