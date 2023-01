CNN Business, January 5, 2023, Here’s what to expect in the housing market this year

Throughout 2022, the Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark interest rate at a record pace to slow the economy and fight high inflation. Housing took the brunt of the impact, as the most interest rate-sensitive sector of the economy. The Fed’s actions had the intended effect, though, with housing affordability deteriorating and demand dwindling, which led to declining sales and slower annual price growth.