CNN Business: Racial inequality in banking is a huge problem. Killer Mike thinks he has a solution

CNN Business, January 11, 2021, Racial inequality in banking is a huge problem. Killer Mike thinks he has a solution
Michael Render — the Atlanta rapper better known as Killer Mike — has a new project, with bigger ambitions and even bigger risks. Render, along with longtime friend Ryan Glover, is responding to a dire need in communities across the United States for a modern, Black- and Latinx-owned digital banking platform.
One of the keys to bridging that racial gap is to ensure that Black and Latinx Americans can access financing — something mainstream banks have neglected to do for generations, according to the nonprofit National Community Reinvestment Coalition.