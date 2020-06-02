CNN Business: The US already had a housing crisis. COVID-19 has only made it worse

CNN Business, May 20, 2020: The US already had a housing crisis. COVID-19 has only made it worse
The cost of housing in the U.S. has risen faster than wages for decades. But the problem is particularly bad in California, where a housing shortage and rising rents have forced tens of thousands of people onto the streets and into shelters.
The shortage of housing, Escudero said, “is really immoral, inhumane, and unjust.” And, “it’s become even more immediate now with COVID-19. We cannot wait years in order to get secure housing when there’s people now literally dying on the streets and spreading this pandemic.”