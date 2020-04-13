CNN Business: Today Is Equal Pay Day for Women and It’s Not a Day to Celebrate

CNN Business, March 31, 2020: Today Is Equal Pay Day for Women and It’s Not a Day to Celebrate
We’re three months into 2020 — yet this is how long American women must work into the year to earn the same salary as men did in 2019.
Every year, the National Committee on Pay Equity sets a date for “Equal Pay Day” to highlight the overall pay disparity between men and women who work full-time in the United States. This year, Equal Pay Day is March 31.
Overall, women earn 81.6 cents for every dollar that men make, according to the most recent US Census data.
By race, the numbers tell a different story.
Here’s a list of what women by other racial groups make compared to white men, and their Equal Pay Day for 2020:
- Asian American and Pacific Islander women: February 11, $0.92
- Black women: August 13, $0.62
- Native American women: October 1, $0.57
- Latina women: November 2, $0.54
The good news is that the overall gender wage gap is closing.
Women made 82% of what men made in 2018, compared with 60.5% in 1969, according to the American Association of University Women.