CNN: CEOs Are Making Almost 200 Times What Workers Are

CNN, June 4, 2024, CEOs Are Making Almost 200 Times What Workers Are
CEOs are raking in fat pay packages as the US stock market booms.
Bosses have always made more money than workers. But the gap between CEOs and employees is growing.
The median CEO in the S&P 500 was paid 196 times as much as the median employee in 2023, according to an analysis by Equilar and The Associated Press.
That’s up from a ratio of 185 in 2022.
The widening divide is driven by the fact that CEO pay — which is closely tied to share prices — is rising notably faster than that of employees. Many workers, in fact, are struggling to keep up with the cost of living.
The jump in 2023 alone was significant. Median total compensation for S&P 500 CEOs (including stock awards) soared to $16.3 million in 2023 — a huge year-over-year increase of 12.6%, compared to just 0.9% in 2022.