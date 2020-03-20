CNN: Coronavirus Is Already Disrupting The 2020 Census

CNN, March 17, 2020: Coronavirus Is Already Disrupting The 2020 Census
s coronavirus shuts down large parts of the US economy and millions of Americans limit social interaction, the Census Bureau is preparing to send thousands of workers into communities to assist in the decennial headcount.
While this year’s census relies more heavily on collecting responses by phone, mail or online, it still needs an army of people to go knock on doors and interact with people. And though it’s early, interviews and anecdotal reports suggest that compared to previous years, the Census Bureau is behind on hiring workers due, in part, to fears of exposure to the virus.