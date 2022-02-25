fbpx

CNN: DOJ’s interest in housing discrimination lawsuit underscores the bias many Black homeowners have faced for decades

By / February 25, 2022 / On Our Radar / 1 minute of reading

The difference in Black homeownership and White homeownership is measured in thousands of dollars, according to a Redfin analysis last year. Homes in Black neighborhoods are undervalued by about $46,000 per home. Devaluation – the percent discount value between homes in neighborhoods with a 50% Black population and those with no Black residents – is detrimental overtime. The more devaluation allows for more segregation and less opportunities for upward mobility, the analysis found.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

