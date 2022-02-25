CNN: DOJ’s interest in housing discrimination lawsuit underscores the bias many Black homeowners have faced for decades

CNN, February 21, 2022, DOJ’s interest in housing discrimination lawsuit underscores the bias many Black homeowners have faced for decades
The difference in Black homeownership and White homeownership is measured in thousands of dollars, according to a Redfin analysis last year. Homes in Black neighborhoods are undervalued by about $46,000 per home. Devaluation – the percent discount value between homes in neighborhoods with a 50% Black population and those with no Black residents – is detrimental overtime. The more devaluation allows for more segregation and less opportunities for upward mobility, the analysis found.